Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.98. 728,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

