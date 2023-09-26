Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 202.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,609. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

