Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.35 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 38,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,019. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

