Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.87 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $556.91. The company had a trading volume of 479,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.82 and its 200 day moving average is $523.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

