Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.
In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
