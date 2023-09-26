Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,392. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.