Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. 339,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

