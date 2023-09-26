Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 547 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJH traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.74. 750,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

