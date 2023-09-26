Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,586,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,598,000 after buying an additional 1,515,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 2,328,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,636. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.