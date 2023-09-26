Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 319,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

