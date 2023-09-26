Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PayPal were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,109. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

