Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWF traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. 330,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,231. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

