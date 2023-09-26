Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 301 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 286.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,840. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

