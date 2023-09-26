Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 461 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,747. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

