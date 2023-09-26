Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS KJUL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,962 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

