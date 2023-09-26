Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up 10.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 2.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $36,021,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 432,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000.

PDEC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,465 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $656.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

