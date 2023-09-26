Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $716,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,270,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,875. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

