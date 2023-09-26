Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,318. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.