Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 3.24% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.7% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 691,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $6,760,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,219. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

