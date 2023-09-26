Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 650,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BALT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 425,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

