Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.09. 1,669,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

