Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 62.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:UOCT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,527 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.