Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.