Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
