ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

