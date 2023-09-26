Contrasting Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Tarena International -1.68% -0.46% -2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Tarena International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tarena International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.95%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Sun Education Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Tarena International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group $10.81 million 1.39 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Tarena International $357.84 million 0.06 $12.11 million ($0.50) -3.80

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Golden Sun Education Group beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services. The company also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, it offers logistic and consulting services, including catering, branding, academic management, basic education resources, human resources, procurement, and logistics management services to schools and kindergartens. Further, the company operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

