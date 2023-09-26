Contrasting TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TFI International and Mullen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 4 13 0 2.76 Mullen Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

TFI International presently has a consensus target price of $150.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given Mullen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than TFI International.

Dividends

Profitability

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. TFI International pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFI International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares TFI International and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 8.15% 23.85% 10.70% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Mullen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.81 billion 1.28 $823.23 million $7.20 18.29 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 10.02

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFI International beats Mullen Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 11,442 tractors, 38,091 trailers, and 6,905 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

