Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on October 13th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CPA stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

