COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CDP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

