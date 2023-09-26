COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CDP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69.
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.