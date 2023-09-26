Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,188 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of IHAK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 17,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,327. The stock has a market cap of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

