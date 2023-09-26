Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 491,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. 256,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

