Cora Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,199,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.80. 140,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,940. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

