Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 284,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,638. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.