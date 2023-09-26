Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 634,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.82 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

