Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. 1,682,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,977. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

