Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $50.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.05 or 0.00026902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,400,085 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

