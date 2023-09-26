Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.30. 347,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,927. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

