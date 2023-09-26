Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

