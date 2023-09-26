Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.49. Coty shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 556,553 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

