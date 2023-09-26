Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.14 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $35.34 million and $14.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003780 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005578 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

