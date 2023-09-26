CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO Acquires $144,270.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $362.49 million, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 501,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

