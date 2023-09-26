CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.