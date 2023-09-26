Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.14.

DRI stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $120.94 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $100,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

