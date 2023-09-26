Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $530.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $330.76 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

