Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.68. 468,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.64 and its 200 day moving average is $397.63. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $332.34 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

