DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0131

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $15.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00244289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.