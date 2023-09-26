Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $70.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

