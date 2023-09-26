Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gores Holdings IX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $135,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

