Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,200 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 6,891,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.