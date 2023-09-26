Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 61,185 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OCUL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 185,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,700. The company has a market cap of $261.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 166.17% and a negative return on equity of 356.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

