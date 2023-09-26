Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $121.40. 1,613,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,414. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

